Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

IRELAND, Dorothy Georgina (née Wilson) Passed peacefully in the company of her family on October 9, 2019, at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her mother Gladys, and father Jim. She is survived by two sisters Helen Belecque with Emile and Barbara Farquhar with Roy both in Ontario. Also surviving are sons James Ireland of Victoria, and Donald Ireland with Johanna in Calgary. She will be lovingly missed by her grandchildren Steve Ireland and Bethany of Denman Island, great-grandsons Quinn & Oliver Ireland; Robyn Larose and Jon of Victoria, great-grand-daughters Kaelyn and Paige Larose; Shauna Ireland with Ted Lawson of Calgary, great-grandson Wolfe Lawson; Jennifer Ireland with Lance Moore of Hercules, California, great-granddaughters Amel and Sienna Moore; and Kurt Ireland with Josie of Calgary, great-granddaughters Ella Ireland. All cherished her vibrant and kind-hearted spiritedness. While Dorothy lived all across Canada she always stayed close to her roots in Cochrane, Ontario. She joined the WWII effort in her 20's, in a Toronto factory making weapons for Canadian Soldiers. She met her husband in Toronto, Air Force Officer William Ernest Ireland, whom she married in 1945. The two lived in Trenton, Calgary, Tofino, Halifax, Hamilton, Lac St. Denis, Moisie, Penhold, North Bay, and Moosonee, before finally returning to Cochrane to be closer to her family. Dorothy worked diligently her entire life; as the second of 12 children, she helped her mother raise her brothers and sisters. In her adult life she worked countless jobs, from bread-maker, Safeway cashier, Secretary to the Bank Manager for CIBC, eventually settling into a career as a restaurateur alongside her husband. The two ran one of Cochrane's most successful dining establishments until Bill's passing in 1988. After several years, Dorothy moved to North Bay, where she married her second husband Boyd Simms. The two dearly enjoyed each other's company and traveled extensively. Upon Boyd's passing in 2010, Dorothy moved to Victoria, BC to be near her family. She spent her final years among friends in the Berwick Nursing and Retirement Home. The family would like to thank the staff at Berwick for their compassion and mindful care. The Celebration of Life Service will take place at First Memorial Funeral Home, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC, on Oct 16, 2019 at 2 pm (PST). The service will be live streamed for family and friends unable to attend. Live streaming of the celebration can be viewed at: https://funeraweb.tv/en/ with Password: 381101014231. Ashes will be interned at a later date in Cochrane, ON where she will be buried beside her late husband William Ireland. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019

