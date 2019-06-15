Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy J. Sullivan. View Sign Obituary

When it comes to Mothers, we won the lottery so it is with sad relief we announce the death of our much loved family matriarch. Mum was well past her best before date and had you been listening closely you would have heard her whisper "Oh pooh... it's about time." Cause of death = Life Complete! She outlived everybody who had ever known her as Scotty and Sully and most who knew her as Nurse Sullivan, decades ago when she and Dr. Norman Lockyer were a two man show called the Victoria Cancer Clinic. She leaves behind many who will remember her as Auntie Dot, as Nana, as Mum and as a good friend and great listener called Dorothy.



We thank the friends and neighbours who supported her so long in her home. Sadly she did not get her wish, to die sooner in her own bed but she got the next best and for that we thank Beckley Farm Lodge. Thanks also to CBC Radio, CNIB and the Victoria Public Library talking books folks who helped her pass many long days and to the congregation of St John the Divine who provided physical and spiritual nourishment.



A fond farewell gathering will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 1:00 pm at St John's Church on Quadra Street. Bring your laughter and memories to share.



Kate Pharis and Steve Sullivan

