Released from pain, Dot passed away peacefully at home and mourned by daughters Jeannine (Charles) Powell, Rose Kirk, and Valorie (Neil) Logan; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; & brother Fred Entwistle, 2 nieces and 2 nephews in Nova Scotia. Now reunited with her eternal companion, Cliff, and her parents, Fred & Jean.



Dot is remembered for her voracious desire to learn new things and her willingness to be of service to any and all. She was a remarkable woman, devoted friend, sketch artist, potter, gardener, quilter, dressmaker, photographer, knitter, crocheter, costumer, milliner, desktop publisher, house designer, author, poet, genealogist, computer technician, stalwart pioneer …



The family wishes to thank Kristin, Adrieanne (& Abby), Rose and Paisley, the amazing women who assisted in providing tender care over these past several months.



An outdoor Memorial Open House will be held at the Powell residence in Duncan BY APPOINTMENT ONLY (limit 10/hr) on Aug 29th (noon-5:00pm) and 30th (noon-4:00pm). Friends are invited to email memories/photos by Aug 25. For address and to book time slot, please email ogwednesday@shaw.ca with subject line: DJS Memorial.



