CROOKS, Dorothy June Dorothy passed on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in her 98th year at Amica Douglas House, Victoria, BC. Her friend Margot Scandrett was by her side as she peacefully slipped away. Predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Phyllis, and her dear brother Ernie (Flo), Dorothy is survived by her niece Carole Grainger, Beaverton, ON, her great-nephew David (Julie) and her great-niece Heather. Interment in Ontario.







