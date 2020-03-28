Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy M. Barss. View Sign Obituary

BARSS, Dorothy M. Dorothy passed on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Victoria General Hospital, Victoria, B.C. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late W. Kenneth Barss (2001), loving mother of David Barss (Qing) and Elizabeth Finnie (John), loving grandmother of Isaac Barss and Peter Finnie (Lara Pierce), and great-grandmother of baby Lilja. Dorothy had one sister, the late Ruth Acheson, and a loving niece, Heather Stafford. Dorothy was born on December 29, 1922 to George and Beatrice Fraser in Stratford, Ontario. Sadly she lost her father at an early age. Dorothy was a gifted pianist and organist her entire life. She married Ken in 1946. Ken's career took them to St. Marys, London, St. Catharines and finally Victoria where they retired in 1989 to enjoy sailing and entertaining, and Dorothy was able to fulfil her love of organ-playing on their home Casavant and in various churches. Dorothy was enthusiastic, spirited, warm and welcoming. Special thanks to Neil Finnie and Erin Canning for their support and friendship, and to the VGH staff. Rest in peace, Mom, finally reunited with Dad. At Dorothy's request there will be no funeral. A private interment will be held. Any memorial donations could be made to a charity of your choice. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020

