It is with sadness that we share the passing of Dorothy Dallimore. Dorothy ("Dot") was born and raised in Victoria, BC. She was a dedicated caregiver, providing help to many men and women during her career, some of whom resided at Glengarry Hospital. Her delight in people and trademark giggle will be missed by her daughter-in-law Marijke Dallimore (David Lindsay), her grandchildren Meagan Dallimore and Calvin (Genevieve) Dallimore, her great grandchildren Claire and Aedan, and the many staff and friends who cared for her at Beckley Farm Lodge. We are happy that she is at peace in the company of her husband Jack and son Greg, as well as her sisters Marguerite and Elsie.
Published in The Times Colonist on Aug. 25, 2019