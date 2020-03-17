Dorothy Marie Fukuyama, 87, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020. Born in Arcola, Saskatchewan to Mary and Stanley Jefferson, she is predeceased by her husband Susumu, daughter Loa and sister Jean. She is survived by her daughter Susan and husband Daniel, her sister Audrey and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy's passions were curling, golf, bridge, knitting and sewing. She treasured the last couple of months with her friends on the golf course and at the bridge table. She will be greatly missed. At her request, there will be no service.
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020