Our beloved Dorothy passed away peacefully after a long eventful life. Born to Horace and Karolina Cox she grew up in Decker, Manitoba. Predeceased by her sister Margaret and brothers Harvey and Walter Cox.



Upon moving to Victoria, BC she followed a career in nursing and reminisced of her work right until the end of her life. Dorothy married Stanley Walters and raised 3 children Margaret (Norman), Danny (Kim), and Larry ( Sandy). Sadly Stan died in 1975. She found love again and was married to Donat Jordens until his death in 2006.



Dorothy loved her 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. We always enjoyed her baked goodies and family dinners.



An avid gardener, she took great pride in her yard. She was amazing at playing the piano, accordion, knitting and cross stitch. Her love of animals included dogs, cats and horses. She will be greatly missed by all of her family. Her hugs, beautiful smile and strength will never be forgotten. Until we meet again our hearts overflow with love.



The family would like to thank Dr. Postuk and the staff at Heritage Manor in Duncan.



There will be a Celebration of Life on March 22 from 2-4pm in Duncan. RSVP to

