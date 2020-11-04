1/1
Dorothy Mabel Pallister
PALLISTER, Dorothy Mabel (nee Standing) January 28, 1925 - October 24, 2020 Passed peacefully at the age of 95. Predeceased by beloved husband Earl; daughter-in-law Mary; grandson Anthony; parents and siblings in England. Fondly remembered by children Carol (Bill), Daryl (Fran), Darien (Donald), Robert (Patricia), Melvin, Dawn (Bruce); grandchildren Brad (Kim), Crystal (Jim), Amy (Sean), Daniel, Douglas (Jodi), Darin (Rhonda), David (Nikki), Jaclyn (Cameron), Jennifer, Trisha, Kathleen (Tony), Heidi, Aaron (Jennifer); great-grandchildren Emma, Alijah, Sheamus, Emma, Jimmy, Kameah, Ryker, Damon, Dakota, Sierra, Trey, Tylen, Dominique, Eden, Hope, Keyan, Tyrell, Brooklyn, James, Dylan (Maia), Taylor, Eliza (Dallas), Janel, Cassidy, Camellia; great-great-grandchildren Aliya; sister Margaret (Bruce); extended family Carol, Tracey, Sarah, many nieces, nephews throughout Canada and England, and lifelong friends. Dorothy was a war bride that came to Canada after the Second World War where she was a cook for the English army, she retired in the 70's from Millstream Elementary where she was a janitor. Mom loved her family, cherished having them around. She was such a happy positive women. Nanny enjoyed days of fishing, gardening, puzzling, playing cards and Bingo, sharing stories of the days back on Yew Tree farm raising horses with Grandpa. A private graveside service at Hatley Memorial Gardens (Colwood, BC) will be held on Saturday, November 7th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Santa's Anonymous or your local Royal Canadian Legion.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
