PROUDLER, Dorothy Mae May 21, 1927 - May 9, 2019 My dear friend, Dorothy, has died. Many evenings we sat in my garden swing sipping wine as she shared memories of her childhood in Caroline, Alberta and her adventures of serving in the Air Force as a surgical nurse. As the years passed, she became part of my family sharing joyful meals, holidays and activities. The day before she died, she was in her garden chasing those "pesky" dandelions. She left me her most prized possession; her kitty, Chaos. Pictured here with our friend Copper. Thank you for being my friend, Dorothy. Chaos and I miss you. Sandi
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 22 to May 23, 2019