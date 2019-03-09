Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Marie Callaghan. View Sign

CALLAGHAN, Dorothy Marie (nee Low) August 1, 1918 - February 28, 2019 Our family is sad to announce the passing of our beloved mother who was born in Hamilton and raised in St. Catharines, Ontario. She was the first born of Arthur and Rachel Low. Predeceased by husband Arthur John, granddaughter Amy Dewell, brothers Gerald and Clarence and sister Edna. Dorothy will be greatly missed by daughters Doreen (Anthony), Elizabeth, Joyce (Gary) and Barbara, granddaughters Sarah (Jeremy), Leanna and Tanya, great-grandsons Elliot and Rhys, brothers Thomas and William (Ruth), sister Ruth and many extended family members. Dorothy dearly loved Victoria and loved having family around her. She will be remembered as a kind and loving person who lived a full and active life, loved music and who had an amazing sense of humour. Special thanks to the staff at Berwick House for their wonderful care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice in Dorothy's memory would be much appreciated. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so at Viewing on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria. A Memorial Service will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 am followed by a Celebration of Life hosted by the family. Condolences may be offered at







1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street

Victoria , BC V8T 4B8

(250) 388-5155 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019

