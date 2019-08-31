Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Maud (Dot) Carson-Tharp. View Sign Obituary

CARSON-THARP, Dorothy (Dot) Maud 1923 - 2019 It is with sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved Mother and Grandmother. Dorothy Maud Carson Tharp, 96, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 21, 2019 at the Oak Bay Lodge in Victoria, BC. She was born in Kamsack, Saskatchewan and was one of eight children born to Charles and Maggie. Dot grew up in Winnipeg, Manitoba and graduated from high school there. She met her first husband, Josiah Thomas Tharp in 1942. During their long marriage they raised 4 children and worked together in Winnipeg, then on a farm in Inwood, Manitoba and later had a very popular family restaurant called The Old Homestead Restaurant in the town of Singhampton, Ontario. Upon retirement they enjoyed many travels and eventually moved to Victoria, BC. Dot married her second husband Michael Carson in 2010. Dot will be fondly remembered by all who met her as a loving and courageous woman who had a zest for life. She was quick to laugh and her smile could light up the room. She loved to travel and went on many cruises and visited friends and family around the world including Salinas, Ecuador; Rome, Italy; Las Vegas, Nevada; La Quinta, California, and many other exotic destinations. She maintained an active social life into her later years and often went dancing, played cards and enjoyed games at James Bay New Horizons Activity Centre and Cook Street Activity Centre. She also attended the James Bay Community Project. Dot is predeceased by her brothers: Frank, Lee, Gilbert and Victor, her sisters: Annie, Flo and Sharon, her first husband Josiah and her son-in-laws: Bill and Ken. Dot is lovingly remembered by her four children: Ken (Sandra), Judith, Carol and Diane (Norm), her grandchildren: Jason, Marci, Ken, Tami, Scott, Jae, Vince and Gil, as well as 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Dot is survived by her husband Michael and his two children Diane and Colin. In addition, she will be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. We give thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff at the Oak Bay Lodge for all the help and care they have given to Dot. Celebration of Life TBA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eldercare Foundation. They support the Oak Bay Lodge and the new Summit at Quadra Village with a lot of help, equipment and furnishings.





