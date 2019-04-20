Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy May Allan. View Sign

Sadly Dorothy passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Sunday afternoon February 10th in The Priory Hospital, Victoria, BC. Born in Brampton, Ontario, Dorothy was the eldest child of William and Emasa Allan. Along with her brother and sisters she had a joyous and adventurous childhood. She fondly spoke of the freedom of playtime they experienced as youngsters. Dorothy's passion was always teaching. She attended The University of Toronto and graduated with a degree in Education. She then enrolled at The University of Colorado, Denver, and earned her Masters Degree in Special Education and Child Psychology. Her proudest achievements were in the diagnoses of childrens' learning disabilities, offering assistance and solutions to the students and their families, in overcoming those barriers and hurdles. In earlier years Dorothy was an avid canoer, golfer, volunteer and valued Board Member of The Goldstream Food Bank.



Dorothy was predeceased by parents William and Emasa Allan, brother Dr. Gordon Allan of North Carolina, sister June Allan of Ontario and her lifetime friend "Billie" Shirley Richards. Dorothy is survived by her sister Betty McClure and nieces Cathy Findlay and Annelise Allan, nephews Dave and Glenn McClure, many friends in the Community and The Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park. Dorothy was a wise, intuitive and intelligent woman. There was nothing she enjoyed more than a good visit and some lively conversation with a friend or neighbour. Thanks to all of you who stopped in, even for five minutes, just to say "Hi" and brighten her day. We would like to thank all Dorothy's special friends and neighbours who helped her so many times over the last few years. We are also grateful to the Beacon Home Support staff and BC Ambulance Service. Without your endless assistance, Dorothy never could have remained for so long in her beloved home. Also thanks to Dr. Cuddeford, the Island Health Staff at VGH and The Priory Hiscock Building.



A Celebration of Life will be held April 28th 2-4pm at Dorothy's house, #69-2500 Florence Lake Road. Please drop in, have cup of cheer, bring your smiles, tears and memories. That's what Dorothy wanted. That was her final wish.

Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019

