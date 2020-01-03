Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy May Cairns. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

CAIRNS, Dorothy May 1921 - 2019 With profound sadness we announce the passing of Dorothy, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on December 27, 2019. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence at the Oak Bay Lodge in Victoria. She was in her 98th year. Special thanks to the staff of Dogwood 1 that gave Dorothy such amazing care in her final year of life. Dorothy was rarely still, she loved to play bridge, scrabble, and crossword puzzles. She was an avid reader when she finally settled in bed at night. She was a long time Eastern Star member. Curling and golfing kept her in shape and most of all she loved entertaining her family and friends. Dorothy had a few careers in her life but the most passionate was creating, establishing, and operating of a specialized school for the intellectually developmentally delayed children in Vegreville, Alberta. Dorothy saw a need where school aged children had no school program or support. After establishing the school, she remained on for many years as principal. Born in Salmon Arm, BC, in 1921 she witnessed many changes in the world. Dorothy and her husband Jim had a love of horses. Over the years they owned a few Standardbred race horses, and were those horses pampered! Daughter Margaret's dog Betty, was a joy to her. Even at the end of her life, she always had a smile and hug for Betty. She was predeceased by her brother Charles Osterloh, her sister Betty Tipper, two of her daughters, Meryl Mackie and Diane Cairns and two grandchildren, Danette and Barry Cairns. She will be sorely missed and survived by her husband Jim Cairns, her son Charles Cairns and his wife Renie, her daughter Margaret Cairns and her husband Blair Sloane, her five grandchildren, Sam, Dawn, Christine, John Paul and Charles and their spouses, and numerous great-grandchildren. All who loved her dearly will never forget her love and caring for them. Condolences may be offered at:







