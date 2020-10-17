Dorothy McGuinness

McGUINNESS, Dorothy (nee Hooker) November 15, 1926 - October 8, 2020 With heavy hearts and happy memories our family announces the passing of Dorothy Elise McGuinness. Dorothy died at the age of 93 after living a full and happy life, her way. She was predeceased by her husband James Fredrick McGuinness and her son Michael James McGuinness. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Georgia Wiggins and Susan McGuinness, her son-in-law Tim Wiggins, and her grandchildren Sean Wiggins and Mitchell Wiggins. She will also be missed by her brother Richard Hooker and sister Laura Patrick and her many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was born in Fort Simpson, November 15, 1926 to Richard and Margaret (Halcrow) Hooker. Her family moved to Winnipeg where she grew up with her 8 brothers and 3 sisters. Dorothy excelled in sports. Tennis, skiing and swimming were her favorites. Dorothy married James Fredrick McGuinness in Winnipeg on October 28, 1950. After spending seven years in Winnipeg they moved to Calgary and remained there for 14 years. In 1971, Dorothy moved the family to beautiful Victoria, BC, where she spent the remainder of her life. Mom loved her garden and was always happiest at home with her family, particularly on her West facing deck where we would all enjoy a glass of wine. Mom enjoyed preparing tasty meals for her family. We all looked forward to Grandma's dinners. Dorothy was a fabulous cook and preferred casual elegance. She had a special energy and an contagious Entrepreneurial instinct about her. Christmas trips to Grandma's house were one of the highlights of her grandson's childhood. Grandma made sure they had a good time when they visited: building fires, eating specially made treats, and playing fun games. Dorothy never acted her age and we all loved that about her. She was a natural beauty, her style was undeniable. Her indomitable spirit will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank Oak Bay Kiwanis for their care and devotion to Dorothy over the past few years. For those who wish to share condolences please go to: http://www.earthsoption.com.