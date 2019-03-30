Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy P. "Pat" SAUNDERS. View Sign

Pat left this life with a full heart surrounded by three generations of family. At age 86, she was a mother, a sister, an aunt, a grandmother, a friend, and a sparkling strength of connectivity in the lives of many.



Pat was nurturing, compassionate and a tireless supporter of her ever-growing family and circle of friends. She always shone with a determined strength, accented by her effortless style and jewellery. She was fiercely determined and sharp-witted, even when her body was no longer keeping up with her mind.



She was pre-deceased by her husband Murray, parents Dorothy and Sidney Smith, and her brothers Stanley and David. She is survived by her children Graeme, Andrea (Gary) and Linda (Gerry), her grandchildren Cameron, Andrew, Lauren, Danielle and Derek; her sisters Lorraine, and Dianne (Ron), and her nieces Lisa and Rina. Pat will be sorely missed by her fellow "Women in Harmony," an alumni group of Sweet Adelines.



Thanks to the gang and staff at the Alexander Mackie for making the last five years of her life fun and rewarding. Thank you to the doctors and caregivers of 6D North, Vic General, for treating Pat with much kindness in the final five weeks of her life.



Rest easy, Pat, you've left us with a lifetime of love to carry us all forward.



Join us in celebrating Pat's life at Olympic View Golf Course, 643 Latoria Road, on Sunday, May 5th, from 2-4 pm. Memories can be shared at

