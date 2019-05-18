Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Pearl (Dot) Penney. View Sign Obituary









PENNEY, Dorothy (Dot) Pearl (nee Howse) April 6, 1925 - May 3, 2019 Mom slipped peacefully away after calling the Lodge at Broadmead home for 17 years. She was born in Avonlea, Sask. to Tom and Mae Howse. She had two sisters Joyce and Grace. Mom is survived by her son Michael (Judy McCallum), her daughter Sherry Ridout (Paul), grandchildren Kelly Kennett (Duane), Natalie deGoey (Geoff), Ben Ridout (Stephanie Mutter), four great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. Mom lived an active, full life. While married to dad, Harold Penney, along with working they golfed, curled, fished, camped, gardened, danced, played bridge and traveled. During the 60's mom was an active member of Voice of Women and then 20 years later she continued advocating for peace and social justice as a member of the Raging Grannies. Mom was employed by the Provincial Government, and several financial institutions as a tax preparer. She eventually opened her own business - Penney's Income Tax and Accounting Service. After retiring she took her bridge skills to another level. In 1993 she was awarded a Life Master along with her dear friend and bridge partner Barry Sanderson. These retirement years allowed her time to pursue her love of reading, gardening, line dancing, and traveling with friends. Mom experienced life's highs and lows to the extreme and so journeying with her could at times be challenging but for sure never dull! We wish her deep peace. We wish to express our sincere gratitude to mom's Broadmead family, and Dr. P. Kelly, who cared for her with compassion and respect. Thank you all! Mom will be remembered, along with other residents who have passed, at a Memorial Gathering at The Lodge at Broadmead on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Oak Room 4579 Chatterton Way, Victoria, B.C. Flowers are gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to The Lodge at Broadmead or to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.McCallGardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 18 to May 19, 2019

