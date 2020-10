Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory of Dorothy (Hosie) Pilcher



"Loved on and off Stage"



February 20, 1943 ? October 14, 2019



Cherished memories of times we shared fill our



hearts today. We miss your smile, laughter, your counsel, sense of humour and passion for life.



Larry and daughters Carol, Cheryl, Shirley and



families



