TAYLOR, Dorothy Ruth Dorothy Ruth Taylor, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 with family by her side. From her birth in Victoria, on January 28, 1929 to the time of her death she nurtured those around her with love, faith, and laughter. Ruth was born in Victoria to George and Dorothy Wilkinson and was the youngest of three children. On May 5,1951 Ruth married John Percy Lang Taylor. Together they had three daughters. She is survived by her daughters, Janet (John) Gugins, Carol Taylor and Nancy (John) Taylor; grandchildren, Caitlin, Jessica, Simone, Sydney and Taylor; and three great-granddaughters Autumn, Heidi and Hannah. Family, friends, and others whose lives Ruth touched are invited to the memorial service which will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 4pm at Church of our Lord, 626 Blanshard St., Victoria. In lieu of Flowers donations can be made to The Living edge @ https://livingedge.ngo Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2019

