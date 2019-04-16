Dorothy Winn Parsons, nee Croft, born in Iberville Quebec passed away in Victoria, BC. Married to Michael Edward Parsons (predeceased), two sons, Michael (Kelly), Robert (Krissy). Her greatest joy was in knowing and loving her two precious grand daughters, Katie and Sam.
She was a very strong and independent lady, always standing tall against adversities in her life, right to the end. Dorothy loved to travel, meet new people, garden, sing in public, golf and go bowling
Dorothy's wishes were not to have a service or celebration of life.
Dorothy will be missed by many friends and family.
Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019