SHIELDS, Dorothy Wilhelmine (nee Schmidt) 1924 - 2019 How do you hold someone in your arms after they are gone? Born on October 11, 1924, in Regina, Saskatchewan she passed away peacefully November 7th, 2019 in Victoria, BC, at 95 years. Predeceased by her siblings Irene Kohlmeyer and Eric Schmidt, and her ex-husband Roy Shields, she is sincerely missed by her sisters Jean Moore and Helen Schmidt, her four children Marcus Shields, Maxwell Shields, Lisa Shields and Fiona Shields, and her granddaughter Virya Shields. Dorothy held a degree from The Royal Conservatory of Music from the University of Toronto and her academic forté was piano, at which she became not only an accomplished performer but also a well-known and highly-regarded piano teacher, primarily in Regina. She performed in concerts in the same city's Darke Hall, but did not limit herself just to that venue. During this early phase of her career, Dorothy often provided music lessons for children outside of Regina, particularly in the small Saskatchewan town of Pence, to which she commuted via train often taking along her sister Jean. Dorothy met her future husband, Roy Allen Shields, at an art exhibition in Montreal. The two were soon married and Dorothy joined Roy (who was then beginning his own career as a newspaper reporter and, later, television critic) in Montreal and Toronto. Dorothy gingerly embraced the socially expansive 60s and 70s, including family forays to live in British Honduras, Australia and British Columbia, ultimately returning to Toronto. She never let go of the prairie girl ethos and her love of literature, often surprising us with her latest discoveries. She was also an accomplished Bridge player and thoroughly enjoyed the social and competitive nature of the game she excelled at. Dorothy was determined to impart a respect for the importance of family traditions - family dinners and holidays were to be honored and we are all the better for it. She remained very close to her siblings and through that expression of love we spent many summers with our cousins and these connections survive to this day. Dorothy ultimately assumed the role of indomitable family matriarch. She instilled in her children an unconquerable work ethic, always tempered with compassion. Later in life Dorothy worked as a full time bookkeeper for the Canadian MotherCraft Society maintaining her gift as a piano teacher throughout the years. She made lifelong friends from her time working there. Dorothy retired to Victoria in 1996 and spent her final years overlooking a beautiful view of the ocean from her apartment. Her legacy (apart from the memories held) is embodied in her four children and in her granddaughter, Vírya Shields. Each of us is so different from the other ones, yet we all have one aspect or another of Mom's personality, within us. We all have been so very blessed to have been her children. We know how much she loved us each individually encouraging us and despite financial hardships over the years she made sure we had music lessons, art classes or participated in sports. She wanted us to be happy and she provided these things, often forgoing life's little luxuries for herself. This is the kind of strong and kind woman she was. The family is forever grateful for the loving care of her sisters Jean and Helen and the caregivers of HomeInstead that allowed Dorothy to remain in her home until a week before her passing. Mom, we miss you and we love you. It was a life well lived. Rest now in Peace. It's so very hard to memorialize someone you are so close to and so our family would appreciate if you take the time to share your memories of Dorothy at:





