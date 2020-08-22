1/
Dorothy Zilkie
ZILKIE, Dorothy (Goertz) February 24, 1920 - August 7, 2020 Mom passed away peacefully at the age of 100. She was predeceased by Otto, her husband of 48 years. Mom will be forever remembered and missed by her sons, Gary (Margaret) and Ron (Carole); her grandchildren, Carl (Noel), Heidi (Jason) and Matthew (Kerry); her great-grandchildren, Calla, Ryan and Kirk. She leaves to mourn her sisters, Edna, Molly and sister-in-law Anne, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family wish to thank the staff at VGH and the Extended Care Unit at Saanich Peninsula Hospital. Mom requested a private graveside service which was held on August 17, 2020. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
