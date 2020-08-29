MACE, Doug 1945 - 2020 On August 23rd 2020, Douglas Alexander Mace passed away with his wife and brother by his side, after a long and brave fight against cancer. He was born on December 21st 1945 in Rosedale, BC and grew up in Victoria with 5 siblings. He then raised his two loving children, Rhonda and Roy. He settled in Campbell River with his devoted wife Kathryn, where he pursued his lifelong love of fishing throughout retirement. Doug could always be found on a boat, tending his beautiful garden, camping in his trailer, or feeding the deer in the backyard. The little things in life made him the most happy, and the close friends that surrounded him was all he ever needed. He is fondly remembered by his wife Kathryn, daughter Rhonda (Rick), son Roy (Christy), step-daughter Laurie (Jason), grandchildren, and friends. He had the opportunity to become a great-grandfather of 5 beautiful young children that he loved immensely. Doug leaves behind a lifetime of joyful and comical memories that were shared with the people he loved. We'd like to thank the Campbell River Hospital staff for their endless efforts and constant support.