Always up for a party, Doug enjoyed the lighter side of life; sports, travel and entertaining. An inspired cook, he was the architect of many wonderful dinner parties. Doug lived his life on his own terms. His last wish was to pass away at home. A huge Thank You to the nurses and doctors at the Esquimalt Health Unit; the Hospice Home program; VGH and RJH. Doug is survived by his partner of 22 years Marilee Davies and son Jesse (Laura) and grandsons Jacob and Jeremy. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020

