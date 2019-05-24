Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Brian Grover. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our beloved husband, Dad, Papa, and friend. Doug was born in Colchester, England and immigrated to Victoria in 1954. He loved and enjoyed life to the fullest! Travelling was one of his greatest passions. Always up for an adventure, he was already planning another vacation while he was on one. Predeceased by infant son Sean, and brother Barry. He will be deeply missed by the love of his life, his wife of 58 years, Glenda, and his three children, Mike (Jen), Michelle (Des), Todd (Jody), "bonus" daughter-in-law Katrina, and sister Edwina. The absolute joys of his life were his grandchildren: Brian (Su), Jessica, Kyla (Jason), Jake, Sophie, and his great-grandchildren Hayden, Peyton (and #3 on the way). He will also be missed by his many, many friends, too numerous to mention. Papa, you were the heart of our family and your enthusiastic, fun and adventurous spirit has left an indelible mark on all of us. Thank you for all the wonderful memories. We will treasure them for the rest of our lives. We will never ever forget you and we will miss you every day. Happy 80th Birthday! A private celebration will be held.

It is with heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our beloved husband, Dad, Papa, and friend. Doug was born in Colchester, England and immigrated to Victoria in 1954. He loved and enjoyed life to the fullest! Travelling was one of his greatest passions. Always up for an adventure, he was already planning another vacation while he was on one. Predeceased by infant son Sean, and brother Barry. He will be deeply missed by the love of his life, his wife of 58 years, Glenda, and his three children, Mike (Jen), Michelle (Des), Todd (Jody), "bonus" daughter-in-law Katrina, and sister Edwina. The absolute joys of his life were his grandchildren: Brian (Su), Jessica, Kyla (Jason), Jake, Sophie, and his great-grandchildren Hayden, Peyton (and #3 on the way). He will also be missed by his many, many friends, too numerous to mention. Papa, you were the heart of our family and your enthusiastic, fun and adventurous spirit has left an indelible mark on all of us. Thank you for all the wonderful memories. We will treasure them for the rest of our lives. We will never ever forget you and we will miss you every day. Happy 80th Birthday! A private celebration will be held. Published in The Times Colonist on May 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close