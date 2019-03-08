Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas D. Barron. View Sign

It is with a heavy heart that we say good-bye to Doug Barron. Doug passed away with his loved ones Sheila, Jennifer and Maika by his side and with Luca sending her love. Doug loved boats, the sea, his daily shot of Scotch, and picking oranges from the tree outside his cabin in Kerikeri, New Zealand. He was a master story-teller, his tales irreverent and often off-colour and told with a twinkle in his eye. He could remember every joke he ever heard and every book he ever read. He was kind, warm, generous and one of a kind. His family and friends will miss him terribly.



Doug grew up on a poultry farm Ontario with his brother Philip, and sisters Wilma and Sybil. His mother Mary moved the family to East Sooke in 1951 where they owned the historic Ragley Farm.







Doug and Philip became commercial fishermen and then boat-builders. Doug retired in his 40's to pursue his dream of ocean sailing. He built Mercator, which he sailed twice across the Pacific to New Zealand. The last 16 years he managed to avoid winter completely by dividing his time between life on his converted fish boat the Marlaine C in Canoe Cove and his cabin in New Zealand.



Doug is survived by his family Sheila, Jennifer, Maika and Luca, brother Philip, sisters Wilma and Sybil, nieces Linda, Deb and Paula, nephews Kim and Richard, great nephews and nieces including Tyler, Alison and Carla.

It is with a heavy heart that we say good-bye to Doug Barron. Doug passed away with his loved ones Sheila, Jennifer and Maika by his side and with Luca sending her love. Doug loved boats, the sea, his daily shot of Scotch, and picking oranges from the tree outside his cabin in Kerikeri, New Zealand. He was a master story-teller, his tales irreverent and often off-colour and told with a twinkle in his eye. He could remember every joke he ever heard and every book he ever read. He was kind, warm, generous and one of a kind. His family and friends will miss him terribly.Doug grew up on a poultry farm Ontario with his brother Philip, and sisters Wilma and Sybil. His mother Mary moved the family to East Sooke in 1951 where they owned the historic Ragley Farm.Doug and Philip became commercial fishermen and then boat-builders. Doug retired in his 40's to pursue his dream of ocean sailing. He built Mercator, which he sailed twice across the Pacific to New Zealand. The last 16 years he managed to avoid winter completely by dividing his time between life on his converted fish boat the Marlaine C in Canoe Cove and his cabin in New Zealand.Doug is survived by his family Sheila, Jennifer, Maika and Luca, brother Philip, sisters Wilma and Sybil, nieces Linda, Deb and Paula, nephews Kim and Richard, great nephews and nieces including Tyler, Alison and Carla. Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close