His final statement and testimony



Douglas passed away peacefully with a sudden diagnosis of late stage ALS, but he is now in heaven with the Lord Jesus. Born in Winnipeg, he is survived by his faithful loving wife Miranda, his children Elaine (Brian), Heather (Thierry), and Christopher (Jenny), and his four grandchildren, Elize, Lucas, Aston, and Eva. He worked as a pharmacist for 40 years.



His faith and belief in Jesus Christ, his Saviour, gave Doug peace and contentment till his last breath. 2 Timothy 1:12 “For I know whom I have believed and I am convinced that He is able to guard what I entrusted to him until that day”. John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life”. Jesus Christ died on the cross for the sins of mankind. To quote Author and Humorist Mark Twain “Most people are bothered by those passages of scriptures they don’t understand, but for me the passages that bother me are those I do understand”.



No service requested. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Victoria Chinese Alliance Church or the SPCA.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020

