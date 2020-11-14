1/1
Douglas Donald CAKE
1928 - 2020
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Douglas Cake. He was in his 93rd year and 68th year of marriage to his constant companion, Irene Cake. Also survived by his children: Denise (Ross) Harris and David Cake (Karen MacDowell), grandchildren: Robert Green (Kirsten) and Kathryn (Mark) Farr, Lindsay and Eric MacDowell, and great-granddaughter: Zealah Rhodes Green.

Douglas was a junior high school teacher for over 30 years, in Kaslo and Trail, then Colquitz and Shoreline in Victoria. Doug was passionate about nature, music, dancing, camping, hiking, photography, boating, and fishing. He played guitar in several bands. He and Irene were known in the Victoria Square and Round Dance community for 50+ years.

No service by request. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Victoria Hospice. Visit Doug's Tribute page at the website below.

Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
November 14, 2020
Condolences to Irene and family ... it was always a pleasure over many years to meet Doug and Irene on the dance floor ... and yes Doug could be quiet except for some great humour
Vic Marshall
Friend
