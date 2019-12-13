Douglas Smart tragically passed away at the age of 61 after losing his battle with brain cancer on November 28, 2019. A volunteer firefighter for 16 years in Fort Nelson and Central Saanich, he is survived by his loving wife Lora, children Carla (Mike), and Dan (Jill), mother Gwen, sister Sharon (Bud), as well as many nieces and nephews.
A federal government employee for 28 years, Doug was always the first to offer a hand or give a witty remark.
A celebration of Doug's life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at North Douglas Church (675 Jolly Place) between 11am-1pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Saanich Peninsula Palliative Care Unit can be made at https://sphf.ca
Published in The Times Colonist from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019