COOPER, Douglas Edward (Dougie & Coop) Sunrise October 07, 1978 Sunset August 12, 2020 A notice to share that Dougie leaves behind his mother Jeanine, father Doug. Sr., brother Neil (Jessica) and a large extended family, fastball friends and WSANEC community. Coop will be remembered for having a passion for playing Fastball at McDonald Park, he played with the Victoria Merchants Team for many years, a wicked third baseman. Coop also played native fastball and slow pitch in BC tournaments. He will be sadly missed for his friendship, good cooking and sweet generosity to many. A graveside Service was held Mon., Aug. 17, 2020 at the Tsartlip Cemetery.







