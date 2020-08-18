1/
Douglas Edward COOPER
October 07, 1978 - August 12, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Dougie &

Coop) Sunrise October 7, 1978 - Sunset August 12, 2020. A notice to share that Dougie leaves behind his mother Jeanine, father Doug. Sr., brother Neil (Jessica) and a large extended family, fastball friends and WSANEC community. Coop will be remembered for having a passion for playing Fastball at McDonald Park, he played with the Victoria Merchants Team for many years, a wicked third baseman. Coop also played native fastball and slow pitch in BC tournaments. He will be sadly missed for his friendship, good cooking and sweet generosity to many. A graveside Service was held Mon., Aug. 17, 2020 at the Tsartlip Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved