It is with deep shock and sadness that we report Doug’s passing in Victoria, BC.



Doug was born in Ottawa and raised in Winnipeg, where he graduated with a degree in civil engineering from the University of Manitoba. He joined Shell Canada upon graduation and over the next 37 years he progressed from the field, through the engineering pool, to management and into the executive suite.



In 1957 he married the girl he couldn’t forget, and Doug and Joan began their life together in Edmonton, AB. Daughter Sharon arrived soon after, followed by sons Mike and Bill. Doug’s career took the family to many locations, including an exciting foreign posting to New York City in the mid 1960’s, but Calgary was most often home. Upon Doug’s retirement from Shell Canada Joan and Doug moved to Victoria, BC. They divided their time between their vacation home in Bigfork, Montana and Victoria and they travelled the world.



Doug leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Joan, daughter Sharon (Wilf), son Michael (Christine) and son Bill.



Doug’s last years were challenging, but he met those challenges with his unfailing courtesy and kindness. Due to Covid-19 there will be no immediate service. When we can be together, we will be, when we will share our memories of a wonderful man, husband, father and friend.



