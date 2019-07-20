Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas George Toller. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services - Duncan 375 Brae Road Duncan , BC V9L3T9 (250)-748-2134 Obituary

TOLLER, Douglas George With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Douglas George Toller, born February 23, 1926 (Banff, Alberta) and passed away July 4, 2019 (Duncan, B.C.) Predeceased by his parents, 2 sisters and wife Dorothy May. Survived by son Gary (Mary), daughter Valerie Kinnear (Doug), wife Sheila, grandchildren Wendy, Marla, Tom (Anne) and Robert (Mya). Proud great-grandpa to Carter, Sara-Jane, Connor, Lily, Ella, Ryan and Tyler. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and their families. Also survived by stepchildren Sandi (Ron), Bruce, Michael (Gerry), Janice (Matt), Karen and David. Dad was always very involved in community service. He was proud of his many years with the R.C.M.P Auxiliary . He also served with the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 37 Sidney. He was a veteran serving in the Army as gunnery trainer. After discharge he entered the insurance business where he worked until retirement. Many thanks to the caregivers from Duncan Health that allowed dad and Sheila to stay in their own home. Just remember life gives us challenges never problems! Celebration of life Wednesday, July 24 in the hall at First Memorial Funeral Services, 375 Brae Rd., Duncan. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation or Victoria Cancer Clinic. Dad will remain in our hearts and memories forever CARPE DIEM.







