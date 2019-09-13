Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Graham CLARKE. View Sign Obituary

Graham Clarke ('Sonny'), beloved husband of Darla Clarke (nee Synott) of Qualicum Beach, passed away on Tuesday, September 10 at the age of 85. He was born in Didsbury, Alberta on January 10, 1934 and was only a toddler when his family moved back to Nova Scotia. Graham's childhood and youth were spent in Nova Scotia, where he was raised on the family farm in Old Barns. Graham began his studies at the Nova Scotia Agricultural College and moved to Montreal to complete his Bachelor of Science (BSC). He graduated with a BSC from McGill in 1956. As a young man, Graham took great pleasure in playing sports, including hockey and rugby.



Graham moved to Calgary in 1956 where he spent most of his career in the oil industry, working as a petroleum landman. The last ten years of his career were spent at CN Exploration, where he was the Manager of the Land Department.



Graham met his wife Darla in Calgary, and they raised their three daughters on their acreage in Red Deer Lake. This past June they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. After retirement, they moved to Qualicum Beach, where Graham enjoyed puttering in the yard, and took pleasure in reading, jogging and hiking - including backpacking the West Coast Trail. He also volunteered as a driver for SOS.



In addition to his loving wife, Graham is survived by his daughters and their partners: Kerry and Steve of Calgary, AB; Marlea and Catherine of Victoria, BC; and Shannon and Wakefield of Calgary, AB. Graham was predeceased by his sisters Joan and Margaret, parents John and Annie Clarke of Old Barns Nova Scotia, and is survived by his eldest sister Mary.



Celebration of Life will be held at the St. Stephen's United Church in Qualicum Beach on Saturday, October 26th at 2:00 PM. If friends or family so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Parkinson's Society of British Columbia, or the Palliative Care Unit at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. Condolences may be forwarded through QB Memorial Services,

Graham Clarke ('Sonny'), beloved husband of Darla Clarke (nee Synott) of Qualicum Beach, passed away on Tuesday, September 10 at the age of 85. He was born in Didsbury, Alberta on January 10, 1934 and was only a toddler when his family moved back to Nova Scotia. Graham's childhood and youth were spent in Nova Scotia, where he was raised on the family farm in Old Barns. Graham began his studies at the Nova Scotia Agricultural College and moved to Montreal to complete his Bachelor of Science (BSC). He graduated with a BSC from McGill in 1956. As a young man, Graham took great pleasure in playing sports, including hockey and rugby.Graham moved to Calgary in 1956 where he spent most of his career in the oil industry, working as a petroleum landman. The last ten years of his career were spent at CN Exploration, where he was the Manager of the Land Department.Graham met his wife Darla in Calgary, and they raised their three daughters on their acreage in Red Deer Lake. This past June they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. After retirement, they moved to Qualicum Beach, where Graham enjoyed puttering in the yard, and took pleasure in reading, jogging and hiking - including backpacking the West Coast Trail. He also volunteered as a driver for SOS.In addition to his loving wife, Graham is survived by his daughters and their partners: Kerry and Steve of Calgary, AB; Marlea and Catherine of Victoria, BC; and Shannon and Wakefield of Calgary, AB. Graham was predeceased by his sisters Joan and Margaret, parents John and Annie Clarke of Old Barns Nova Scotia, and is survived by his eldest sister Mary.Celebration of Life will be held at the St. Stephen's United Church in Qualicum Beach on Saturday, October 26th at 2:00 PM. If friends or family so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Parkinson's Society of British Columbia, or the Palliative Care Unit at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. Condolences may be forwarded through QB Memorial Services, www.qbmemorials.ca Published in The Times Colonist from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close