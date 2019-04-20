CAMPBELL, Douglas Ian Born September 18, 1937 in Guelph, Ont., Douglas passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019. The second son of Kathleen and Grant Campbell, Doug is survived by Catherine - his loving and supportive wife of 38 years, his children Andrew, Fiona, Clayton, Duncan, and their families, his siblings Duncan, Scott, Rosemary and their families, and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Doug was educated at rural schools in Ontario, St. Andrew's College and the Ontario Agricultural College. He was then selected into Canada's foreign service where he proudly served for 42 years living and working in countries in Asia, the Middle East, North America, Latin America and Australia. In 1987 Doug and Catherine retired to Victoria where he became active with the BC Liberal Party, Newcomers Club, Property Assessment Review Boards, Canadian International Council and Probus. Doug was also a Life Master in duplicate bridge and a grateful friend of Bill W. for many years. A Christian Funeral Service will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria. BC. on Monday, April 29th at 2.00 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
