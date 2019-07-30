MUNN, Douglas (Dusty) J. June 19, 1926 - July 21, 2019 Dusty passed away in Royal Jubilee Hospital on July 21 2019 at the age of 93. He is survived by his son Ken, grandchildren Clare Marie and Adrian, and two great grandchildren. Special thanks to Josi for her companionship and to others who provided care and kindness. As per Dusty's wishes, there will be no formal services. Cremation Services provided by First Memorial Crematorium, Saanich, B.C.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 30 to July 31, 2019