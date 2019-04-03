CLEMENTS, Douglas (Doug) L. June 1, 1929 - March 29, 2019 With great sadness we announce Doug passed away while in Palliative Care at Saanich Peninsula Hospital on March 29th, 2019. Doug is survived by his wife Joyce of 51 years, his son Ken, his daughter Karen Chute (Wayne) and stepsons Chris Clements-Currier (Janet) and Dan Clements (Sue) in addition to 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Doug served time in the Navy and was a Korean War Veteran. In addition to being a devoted Toronto Maple Leafs fan, Doug was a dedicated and influential long term member of his local 12 step program and will be deeply missed by all. Special Thanks and Appreciation to Dr. Paul Keith and the dedicated staff at Saanich Peninsula Palliative Care Unit. Service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas L. (Doug) Clements.
First Memorial Funeral Services
4725 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y 1B4
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019