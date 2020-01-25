Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Malcolm Shrimpton. View Sign Obituary

SHRIMPTON, Douglas Malcolm Malcolm passed away January 12, 2020 surrounded by family. He is pre-deceased by his beloved wife Josephine & his cherished grandson Michael. He is survived by his children Gwen (Chad), Neil (Miriam), Marianne (Paul), and Mark (Julie), sister Wendy and brother Gordon (Grace). His grandchildren Eryn, Sarah (Simon), Elyse (Joël), Jordan (Cathy), Phillip and Claire, and great-grandchildren Josephine, James, Emelia and soon to arrive great-grandson brought great joy to his life. Malcolm was born March 29, 1935 in Nuneaton, England and in 1949 immigrated to Victoria with his parents, Doug and Freda, where he met Josie; they married in 1956. His education took him across North America from Victoria College to UBC, the University of Chicago, and the Natural Research Council in Saskatoon. He was a productive researcher with the Canadian Forest Service where he contributed greatly to our understanding of forest ecology and management of mountain pine beetle. Malcolm also had a great passion for music. He sang in the Victoria Choral Society and Via Choralis choirs for many years and enjoyed performing classics such as Handel's Messiah. He was also an avid gardener and shared his knowledge for gardening during his term as President of the Victoria Horticultural Society. Malcolm was an active member of the Christadelphian Ecclesia, where he was a speaker, organizer and worked to complete two church buildings and a senior's residence. Malcolm and Josie built their ocean view home on a hillside above Sidney, where they ran a bed and breakfast called Cartref for many years and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Throughout his illness, he participated in clinical trials and experimental treatments to further our understanding of cancer. A memorial service will be held February 1 at 3:00 pm at the Sidney Ecclesia - 2371 Oakville Avenue, Sidney. The family would like to thank Malcolm's doctors, nurses and home care workers for their care and his many friends for their expressions of sympathy. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation - Vancouver Island Centre 2410 Lee Avenue, Victoria, BC V8R 6V5, would be greatly appreciated by the family. Please request that the donation remain in Victoria. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020

