CRONK, Douglas R. November 1, 1947 - June 4, 2019 Doug was born and raised in Victoria and then moved to Vancouver, where he completed his UVic Bachelor of Arts degree and his SFU Master of Arts degree specializing in Canadian literature. Doug was a firm believer in the importance of education for all and worked in distance education at the Open Learning Institute of BC and then at UBC. He returned to Victoria after retirement and passed away at the age of 71. Doug was a loving husband and leaves his wife Joan with many wonderful memories of their 47-year marriage. He will also be missed by his sister Alice Thompson (Fred), brother Bert Cronk (Carolyn), other members of his extended family, and friends. Throughout his life he loved to travel and explored many different countries on extended vacations with Joan. He enjoyed reading and was especially interested in history. After retirement Doug developed a passion for photography and spent many happy hours taking and developing photos and then printing his favourites. He was a talented photographer and was pleased to win awards for some of his photos. There will be a small family gathering to celebrate Doug's life, but at his request there will be no service. If desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society of BC would be appreciated.





