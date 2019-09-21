Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Raine. View Sign Obituary

RAINE, Douglas February 20, 1928 - September 14, 2019 Douglas Russell Raine passed away peacefully in Victoria, BC on September 14, 2019 at the age of 91. He was predeceased by his wife of 39 years June Frances Angela Raine (Gilliam); his daughter, Margaret; his daughter-in-law Debby Raine; his sister, Olive McCowan and his partner of 14 years, Daisy McCubbin. Doug is survived by his current wife, Vera; his children, Russell and David (Michelle) of Dryden, Frances of Thunder Bay; sister, Marion (Allan) of Winnipeg, and sister-in-law, Jennifer Berrey (Lewis) of Dryden; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Doug worked for 39 years for the local mill in the Woodlands Division. He held positions of surveyor, timber cruiser, technical forester and fire protection supervisor. Doug enjoyed his work and was known as "Sparky". He has spent the last 23 years in Victoria, BC. Doug enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, and the company of many friends on his journey. A special thank you to healthcare providers from the Royal Jubilee Hospital 3N, Barbara of Bayshore and friends who have supported us during this time. Cremation has taken place. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Dryden Cemetery. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019

