ROSE, Douglas Wayne (Rosie) June 28, 1936 - March 4, 2019 Doug passed away peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital with family at his side. He is survived by his loving wife Sylvia (Tip) Rose (nee Erb), brother Tom, three children: Rollie, Cathy, and Daryl, five grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was predeceased by his sister June. Doug retired as a professional truck and equipment operator; he loved cars, NASCAR and auto racing. He enjoyed time spent with the Mustang Club and his '65 Mustang. Doug ran the No. 51 jalopy race car at Western Speedway in the 50's and was one of the few to run the original dirt track then the transition to pavement. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. Please contact the family if you are wishing to attend. If desired a donation in Doug's memory may be made directly to the Victoria Better Breathers. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
