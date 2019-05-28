Duane passed in a motorcycle accident in Shawnigan Lake on May 12, 2019. Born into a military family in Baden-Baden, Germany, he is survived by his loving wife Karen; children Melissa, Jesse, Kaitlin, Janessa, and John; and grandchildren Cash, River, Lawrence, and Audrey. Duane shared a passion for the great outdoors, a love of black powder shooting, and long trips on the motorcycle with his wife. A private ceremony was held at the Sooke Legion on May 19th, 2019. He will be forever missed. Donations to support end of life costs can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/end-of-life-fund-for-duane-york
Published in The Times Colonist from May 28 to May 30, 2019