FRAME, Duncan William (Dunc) February 3, 1936 to March 8, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Duncan "Dunc" William Frame announces his passing. Duncan passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the Royal Jubilee Hospital, in Victoria on Friday, March 8, 2019. Dunc was born in Toronto. He married Doris and they moved west to Burns Lake, B.C. He lived in Burns Lake most of his working life. Dunc had a strong work ethic and was a serial entrepreneur starting Frame Insurance, Frame Realty, and numerous other businesses and investments while in Burns Lake. His word was his handshake. Duncan loved his community and participated in a large number of volunteer organizations, coaching and refereeing hockey while sitting on the Executive of the local Minor Hockey Association. He was the President of the Caribou Real Estate Board, and was a member of the Board of the College of New Caledonia. He was a proud Kinsman and while in Burns Lake he spearheaded the building of the first seniors home, the first artificial ice arena, and the first Burns Lake Rodeo. In the summers, when he wasn't working, he could be found towing young kids around the lake on waterskis from Rosie Ragsdale's dock. In the winters, he could be found coaching hockey or driving a crewcab full of hockey players to various local towns for games. He was a role model and mentor to these young athletes. Duncan retired to Victoria in 1986 where he continued to be a valued community member and participated in a barbershop quartet, and volunteered with the elderly at Christ Church Cathedral. Duncan regularly attended services at the Cathedral, where he enjoyed the support of many friends and the 9:15 choir. Dunc was predeceased by his parents, Duncan and Sadie Frame, and his brother John Frame (Barbara). Duncan is survived by: his wife Doris of Victoria; his son Mark (Doreen), and grandchildren Cameron and Caitlyn of Duncan, BC; son Stephen (Adrienne), and grandchildren Logan and Lindsay of Campbell River; his daughter Heather of Victoria; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Ruth Bishop of Saanichton and their son Shaun (Colleen) of Grande Prairie: his niece Alida Privett (John) and their daughter Anne of Kelowna; and niece Bronwyn (Giancarlo) and their daughter Emily of Ames, Iowa. Dunc will be remembered as a man with a great smile and sense of humor - always delighting in a good practical joke. He was someone who cared deeply for those less fortunate than himself and will be remembered as being a generous caring individual who never sought recognition for helping those in need. Special thanks to Dr. Dumitrescu, Dr. Kevin Horgan, Dr. Demott plus the RJH staff who cared for him in his final weeks. A celebration of Duncan's life will be held at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria, at 930 Burdett Avenue, on May 11th at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations gratefully accepted to the Cridge Centre for the Family, Cridge Seniors' Services, 1307 Hillside Avenue, Victoria. The Cridge, the friends he met there, and the home support workers held a special place in his heart.





