TILLIE, Durward "Dugan" December 13, 1946 - November 10, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Durward "Dugan" Tillie. Dugan will be deeply missed by his daughter Sara, son Morgan, son-in-law Lorin and granddaughters Chloë and Alice, as well his three brothers Ian, John, Donald and sister Della. Dugan was predeceased by his wife Sally, brother Robert and parents Edith and Jack Tillie. Dugan was born in Geraldton, Ontario and grew up in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Dugan and his wife Sally moved to Shawnigan Lake in 1976. Dugan was a long practicing lawyer in Duncan and was well know in the Cowichan Valley. He had many passions in life, one of which was being a central figure in the Good Timers Hockey league. His teammates would describe his skating as poetry on ice. Some of Dugan's other interests were exploring trails on Vancouver Island, travelling the world, and sharing his homemade wine with all of his long time friends. Many people would see Dugan on his ritual walks in and about Shawnigan Lake with his dog Monica. Dugan's wisdom, loyalty and sense of fair play will always be admired and remembered for years to come. We will miss you Doog. Condolences may be sent to www.firstmemorialduncan.com