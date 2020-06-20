FRANKS, Dustin Lloyd Born October 27, 1974 in Winnipeg, MB - Passed away June 1, 2020 in Victoria, BC Kenneth and Cheryl Franks were your typical young married couple in love working on their future together. In the early morning hours of October 27, 1974 they became a family joined by their most precious gift of a baby boy whom we named Dustin. During his young years, Dustin was a typical young boy, busy, loud, and into everything. But we soon came to learn that he was more, he was a kind considerate and thoughtful child. When he attended daycare he always looked out for the younger children making sure they had something to play with and were safe. We were asked how many siblings does he have as he shared everything with others. When he was a little older he would attend summer camp the camp leaders wanted him to join their ranks as even here his love of others showed his gift of love and caring. As with most teens, there were days where you would say to yourself who are you but never did he stop loving his parents and family, they always came first. Around the age of 17, a dark cloud moved in to consume his life. His parents spent 10 years working with him and other outreach workers in an attempt to bring joy back into his life. It was not until he was 28 before they were finally and successfully had a diagnosis of Schizophrenia. Dustin spent so many years living in fear and battling the dark demons that haunted him every day. Even with all this in his life, he kept close contact with his mom and dad and spent most every Sunday around the family table as well as sharing all special occasions with family and friends. Most days he worked hard at trying to be what we call normal, with the occasional smile and loving words and always with hugs. The years pass by and although living on his own as best as he could those demons from time to time would make an appearance. His parents did everything they could to assist with his living standards and look for resources that should be there for him. Given all he was going through there were promises of assistance but the system failed him, never following up or just passing him off. In his last days, he asked his parents for help and they took him to the hospital only to find him released in one hour. Later, he took himself to the hospital by ambulance asking for help and was once more released after a short time. By days end it was apparent that his needs were great so he reached out to be taken in. His one week stay helped him to start becoming more stable but with COVID and other pressures he was released; far too soon. On the day he was released his parents took him home where he wanted to be. He was happy and OK and excited to have the promise of help and support. Later that day Dustin sent an email to his parents where he shared that he was looking forward to the future with hope and optimism. Dustin leaves behind his Mom and Dad, his Aunt Val & Uncle Marcy, Aunt Marj & Uncle Ken, Uncle Tom, Uncle David and Aunt Tammy, Uncle Gerry, Uncle Don and Aunt Joan, and several cousins. He was predeceased by his Grandparents Edna and Alex Paterson, Lillian and Alan Franks and his Aunt Sharon. These family members are there to welcome and watch over him. To our Son Dustin you have always been in our thoughts and hearts and will always be. We will meet again with open arms to embrace the lovely man that you truly are. Donations to the Victoria Schizophrenia Society in memory of Dustin would be welcome. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.