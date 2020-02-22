Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. Lorraine Busfield. View Sign Obituary

Our family is greatly saddened to announce the passing of our mother, grandma, and aunt, born on November 7th, 1927 in Mirror, AB, in the early morning of February 18th, 2020.



She moved to Victoria soon after marrying her husband Peter in 1956. The happiest time of her life was the years in Victoria with Peter raising their three young children, until Peter's death in 1971.



God gave Mother a beautiful voice, and she sang in church choirs for many decades, which greatly influenced her life and strong faith. Mom was an enthusiastic dog lover and avid tennis fan (it was at a tennis club where she met Peter).



She will be remembered for her intelligence and wit, strong Christian faith, and love of family and cards.



Lorraine was predeceased by her husband Peter, her sisters Betty, Gerry, and Anne, and her brother John. She will be deeply missed by son Scott Busfield, daughters Carey (Jamie) Bleay and Kathleen (Heath) Kissier, grandchildren Caroline and Sam Bleay, niece Vici Wynn and nephew Brent (Sue) Wynn.

