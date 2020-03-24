It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother. Predeceased by husband Lorne in 2013 she leaves her family, Ken & Marilyn, Karen and Ray Crowther of Victoria and Murray of Whitehorse. Also 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Born in Lloydminster, SK she moved to Victoria in the late 1940's and has resided in the Langford area since the early 1950's. Mum & Dad were proprietors of Fuller's Red & White for approx 30 years. The last 6 years she resided in Alexander Mackie Lodge where she made many friends and enjoying playing cards, puzzles and other activities. No service upon request.

