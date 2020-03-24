It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother. Predeceased by husband Lorne in 2013 she leaves her family, Ken & Marilyn, Karen and Ray Crowther of Victoria and Murray of Whitehorse. Also 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Born in Lloydminster, SK she moved to Victoria in the late 1940's and has resided in the Langford area since the early 1950's. Mum & Dad were proprietors of Fuller's Red & White for approx 30 years. The last 6 years she resided in Alexander Mackie Lodge where she made many friends and enjoying playing cards, puzzles and other activities. No service upon request.
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 24, 2020