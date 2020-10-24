STUART, Earl Lawrence 1944 - 2020 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Earl Stuart on October 7, 2020 in Victoria, BC. Earl left us peacefully while in his home with his immediate family at his side. Earl is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lyn, his daughter Trisha (Paul McCloy) and son Tyler (Kaeli) as well as his grandchildren Lexi, Lake, Burke, Holland and Van. He also leaves behind his sister Mary Esson, and her daughters Sandra and Cheryl, sister-in-law Wendy Horsfall (George) and brother-in-law Jim Achtymichuk (Joan) and their daughters Elyn and Kimberley. Earl was born August 18, 1944 and spent his first 18 years in Prince Albert, SK. His fondest memories were of fishing, hunting, hockey and spending summers on the farm and lake with his Meadow Lake cousins, the Carbert family. Earl settled in Regina in his early 20's where he and Lyn met while both working at SaskPower. He and Little Mama soon left together to pursue a career in the food service industry. This led to a 38 year run operating the concessions at Taylor Field and serving green hot dogs. Earl spent most of his life in Regina, SK before retiring to Victoria, BC in 2007. He was an avid golfer and member of the Royal Regina Golf Club. He had a love for thoroughbred horses being an owner and savvy handicapper. Earl formed friendships with many great people in Regina while playing hockey well into his 40s. Earl was as passionate a Rider fan as you would ever find, whether it was cheering them on from the sidelines at Taylor Field or travelling across the country for Grey Cups. Most of his winters were spent in Scottsdale, AZ taking money off his 'sandbagger' friends. In his final decade, "Papa" was fortunate to enjoy time with his five grandchildren in Calgary. Earl was a unique and larger-than-life personality. He believed his life's mission was to make people laugh and he accomplished that until his final moments. Earl was a straight shooter and a man of high integrity and moral character. He relished moments amongst his diverse network of close friends just as much as he enjoyed meeting new people on the golf course, at the horse racing track, or in restaurants and coffee shops. Earl was quick to dish out nicknames, he always found a way to turn a mishap into a comedy, and he had a list of one-liners that was second to none - "I get 'em all". Earl will be missed dearly by his family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life for him in both Victoria, BC and Calgary, AB at a future date. Condolences may be offered at: www.sandsvictoria.ca