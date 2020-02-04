PULLMAN, Earl Thomas October 1, 1969 - February 3, 2016 Son To lose someone so special is really hard to bear It hardly seems believable that you're no longer here You left us far too early Before your time, It seems And now you'll never have the chance To fulfill all those dreams However hard it is though We'll take comfort in the thought Of all the memories we have And the happiness you brought. Forever loved and missed, Mum and Dad and Family
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020