RAYEL, Easha Bethny Easha (36) passed away suddenly on August 10, 2019 in North Saanich, BC. Born June 16, 1983, Easha was the beloved daughter of Susan (Rick) and Chris (Susan). Easha will be lovingly remembered by her children Aries and Ariana, her paternal grandmother Nan, her pirate siblings Ashly (Kelly), Kristy (Trevor) and Taylor (Tracy). She is also survived by her step-siblings Daniel, Claire (Douglas) Valerie (Jason), Lee, Elon, William (Connie) and a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Easha is pre-deceased by her paternal grandfather, Pop, and her maternal grandparents Albert and Vera. The family would like to express a special thank you to Captain Travis James Smith and Pacific Sky for their support. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 5 PM at the BC Aviation Museum, 1910 Norseman Rd., North Saanich, BC. The family requests that instead of flowers, please send donations to the Women In Need Community Co-operative https://www.womeninneed.ca/donating or call them at 250-480-4006 ext. 204.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019